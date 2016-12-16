13 pictures from a Big Night Out in Sunderland

There's nothing better than a Big Night Out with friends.
Here's a selection of snaps of people having fun at Port of Call and Gatsby's in Sunderland.
Are you or any of your pals among them?
You'll find more pictures in the Echo every Thursday.
Here's a selection of snaps of people having fun at Port of Call and Gatsby's in Sunderland.
Are you or any of your pals among them?
You'll find more pictures in the Echo every Thursday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.