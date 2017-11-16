Peter Kay announces TWO North East dates as he returns to stand-up comedy

One of Britain’s best-loved funnymen, Peter Kay, is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up comedy.

And he's playing not one but two shows in the North East as he embarks on his first live tour in eight years.

They are at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 February 2019.

His last tour in 2010, which still ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time, played to more than 1.2 million people.

So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter says: "I'lI really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share, but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage."

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Sunday, online and from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666.

Venue facility and booking fees will apply, and there will be no Box Office sales on Sunday.

Tickets are limited to eight per person, and are only available to people aged 15 and over.