Parisian style showgirls set to cause a storm at Sunderland pub

From Paris to Barnes - the high-kicking energy of the Moulin Rouge is heading to Sunderland for a new cabaret night.

The colourful compere behind successful burlesque troupe the Coquette Collective, who hosted shows at North Shore, is launching a new monthly show at The Barnes pub.

Burlesque show at Barnes pub. From left Gigi, Duke de Milo and Roxi

Duke’s Cabaret Showdolls launches in the function room of the popular pub tomorrow and promises all the glamour of traditional cabaret clubs.

The event sees former Coquette compere Duke De Milo take to the Sunderland stage once more after he teamed up with dancer and choreographer Fiona Scott to form a new troupe.

“After eight years at the Royalty Theatre and North Shore, a lot of the original Coquettes have had to hang up their tassels to focus on their other careers,” explained Duke. “I met up with Fiona who’s worked in Paris, including at the prestigious Moulin Rouge, and she said she’d love to bring something like that to Sunderland.

“So we held auditions and put together Duke’s Cabaret Showdolls.”

Eliza Delite will perform on Friday.

The night will feature burlesque, comedy, boylesque (male burlesque) and drag acts, as well as a guest performance from Eliza Delite, who’s been named as International Crown Winner at the World Burlesque Games.

Duke, who has performed across the country, added: “The show will have more of a traditional variety feel than the Coquette Collective as the girls are all trained dancers.”

Speaking about why he chose the Barnes as a venue, he said: “We performed a New Year’s Eve event there and it went really well. It’s actually a great venue with a full stage upstairs, it’s a bit of a hidden gem and I like the idea of staging a show at a venue people wouldn’t expect.

“It’s also able to provide supper which is what we wanted to create the real cabaret club feel.”

Burlesque show at Barnes pub. From left Gigi, Duke de Milo and Roxi

Following Friday night’s opening show, there will be performances on October 28 which will be Halloween-themed followed by a Christmas show.

•Tickets cost £20 and include a hot and cold buffet. Doors are at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets available from www.dukecabaret.co.uk/