WIN: VIP tickets to see Primal Scream this weekend

One of Britain’s most influential bands will take to the stage in the region this weekend - and you could be there for free.

We’ve got a pair of VIP tickets to give away to see Primal Scream on Friday night, August 26, at Times Square, Newcastle.

The band will perform on the first night of a weekend of live music, which sees indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen take to the stage on Saturday night.

Fronted by enigmatic indie icon Bobby Gillespie, the group will be kicking off the weekend in true rock’n’roll style. Riding high after the release of their 11th studio album, Chaosmosis, released in 2016, Primal Scream’s hits include Movin’ On Up, Rocks, Country Girl and Come Together.

Frontman Bobby Gillespie said: “I think we’re getting better at writing songs and more confident and less self-conscious.

“We’re better at letting things flow. Whereas 20 years ago, it was painful trying to make a Primal Scream record, it was like hell. I’m clearer-headed now, I’m better expressing my feelings and what I want to say. I’m trying to make sense of my life, of the world, and I’m trying to put it into a pop song.

“The current political climate is deeply upsetting and we’re aware of it and opposed to it and we’d like to see something different.

“It can sound an angry record, but it’s also quite a personal record. I want to write about real situations, things I feel strongly about. But I also think the music’s becoming clearer, the lyrics are clearer. Art, politics, music, the people I love are the people who care about something, who care about beauty.”

•To win a pair of VIP tickets to Friday night’s gig, which includes VIP viewing, a private bar and toilets, worth £38.50 each, answer this question: what is the name of Primal Scream’s 11th studio album? Email your answer and daytime contact number to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by noon on August 26.