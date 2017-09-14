Win tickets to see Inspiral Carpets legend Tom Hingley at ‘90s nostalgia night

Madchester legend Tom Hingley is returning to the North East for a gig that’s set to transport audiences back to the 90s.

The frontman of one of Manchester’s most prolific and influential indie bands, Inspiral Carpets, will head to Newcastle next week to take part in a 90s live spectacular.

Taking place at the Cluny – now under new ownership – on Friday, September 22, Back to the 90s will see the voice behind songs like This is How it Feels, Saturn and Dragging Me Down as he takes centre stage alongside Britpop tribute, The National Anthems.

Based on Tyneside, The National Anthems are made up of a collective of Newcastle-based musicians who have created a new dedicated band to represent an era of music which has witnessed a wave of nostalgia in recent times.

The night will feature all of Inspiral Carpets’ hits performed acoustically by Tom Hingley, as well as 90s classics from The National Anthems, in a set filled with tracks from the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Verve and The Stone Roses.

Tom said: “I always look forward to performing in Newcastle and I can’t wait to visit one of its finest venues again to take part in this event.

“The desire for music from that time is stronger than ever thanks to a combination of nostalgia, and of course, the music, which still sounds relevant and amazing.

“I expect to make some new memories on my trip up to the North East and we’ll have lots of laughs and tears along the way.

“I’ve got lots of happy thoughts when it comes to playing in Newcastle and the fans are always mad.

“The craic is always brilliant and I expect this to be no different.”

Tom Hingley is the former lead singer with the classic line- up of Inspiral Carpets, where for 22 years (1989- 2011) he sang on all their chart hits, appeared on Top of the Pops and toured the world.

Today he enjoys a successful solo career that started with his debut acoustic album, Keep Britain Untidy, released in 2000 on Tom’s own label, Newmemorabilia.

Tom is releasing a new album in 2018 through a pledge campaign called I Love My Job with his electric band, the Tom Hingley Band, and his Inspirals tribute band, the Kar-Pets are releasing a live DVD/audio album in autumn 2017 called May Contain Nuts.

Tom and the Kar-Pets played a festival-stealing performance at the 2016 Shine On Festival and they have also supported the likes of Embrace and Reverend and the Makers.

David Welsh, The lead guitarist of The National Anthems, said “This is going to be a one off so we’re going to make sure it’s an amazing night; it’s a celebration of one of the best decades of music the world has even seen. We’re giving people the chance to go back in time.”

•Tickets for Back to the 90s at The Cluny on September 22 are £6.50 from www.seetickets.com or available in person from The Cluny.

•We have a pair of tickets to the Newcastle show to give away, as well as a signed Tom Hingley poster.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

Which of these is an Inspiral Carpets track?

A) This Is How It Feels

B) That’s How It Feels

C) How Does It Feel.

To be in with a chance of winning, email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by September 20.