Win: Tickets to see G4 at Sunderland Empire

Pop opera band G4 are set to hit the high note at Sunderland Empire - and you could be there for free.

The quartet, who rose to fame after finishing second in series one of the X Factor in 2004, will perform at Sunderland Empire on September 5 to raise funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity (northern region).

They proved popular with viewers with their unique arrangement of classic tracks such as My Way, Circle of Life and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bohemian Rhapsody became their signature tune, storming the charts in 2005, while their self-titled debut album went straight to No.1, selling more than 245,000 in the first week, making it the fastest-selling album of the year.

The quartet will be accompanied on the night by Sage Gateshead’s choir, Over 100 Voices of inspiration, under the instruction of director Gary Griffiths and accompanied by Mark Deeks. Comedian Bobby Pattinson sill also perform.

Chairman of Variety, the Children’s Charity, Ray Crawford, said: “We are absolutely honoured that G4 are helping us to raise funds for the sick, disabled and disadvantage children in the region by performing for us.”

•Tickets for the Variety concert are available from Tel. 0844 871 3022.

