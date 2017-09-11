Win tickets to see Fatman Scoop and Basshunter in Sunderland

Fatman Scoop and Basshunter are set to raise the roof for Sunderland Freshers Week - and you could be there for free.

Hip hop star Fatman Scoop, most famous for his club hit Be Faithful, will be bringing his trademark vocals to Port of Call in Park Lane on Saturday night.

As well as hitting the top spot in the UK charts in 2003 with Be Faithful, the rapper has also collaborated with artists, such as Lil Jon, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull, and Skrillex among others.

In 2005, his collaboration with Missy Elliott, Lose Control, was nominated for two Grammys and won one.

Also as part of the Freshers celebrations, which are open to the general public, DJ Basshunter will perform at The Point on Monday.

He’ll be performing his biggest tracks, Now You’re gone, All I Ever Wanted and I Miss You.

Basshunter

Around 2,000 freshers are expected in Sunderland city centre over the next seven days for events, which also include a foam party on Sunday night at Independent and a quiz at Revolution on Tuesday.

Saturday and Monday night’s gigs will both begin at 11pm with tickets priced £10 on the door for Fatman Scoop and £11 entry on the door for Basshunter.

We have three pairs of tickets to give away to each gig.

•To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who appeared on the Lose Control track with Fatman Scoop?

A) Missy Elliott

B) Ciara

C) Nicki Minaj

Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk, stating which gig you’d like to attend. Winners will be notified by email on Friday.