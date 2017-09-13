Win tickets to Pink Floyd Tribute Shine On at The Customs House

Pink Floyd tribute act Shine On will be at the Customs House, South Shields on Saturday night – and we have a pair of tickets to give away to the show.

Shine On was formed by lifelong friends Ted Hunter and Christian Fletcher at the end of 2003.

Over the years, they’ve appeared at many gigs and festivals including two headline appearances at the MAG motor cycle festival in 2004 and 2006.

They were also awarded the title “UK’s No.1 Pink Floyd Tribute” in 2006 after winning the title three years in succession through votes on the EMI record company website.

The nine-piece will be working their way through a selection of classic Pink Floyd songs on Saturday night from albums including Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Division Bell, Meddle, Animals and The Wall.

l Shine On will be at Customs House, South Shields, at 7.45pm on Saturday, tickets from 0191 454 1234.

l To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, complete the name of the Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the ...

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date: noon on Friday, September 15.