Win: Family ticket to see The Coral at Chase Park Festival

Scouse music mavericks The Coral will headline Chase Park Festival on Saturday - and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers of the annual festival to give away one family ticket worth £33, which admits two adults and two children, and a pair of general admission tickets worth £12.50 each.

As well as The Coral, the winners will get the chance to see a full line-up of acts, including Little Comets, Boy Jumps Ship, Cattle and Cane and more.

This year the festival has moved from its birthplace in Chase Park to Saltwell Park in Gateshead with the festival running from noon until 9pm.

The festival has been praised for its inclusivity and is particularly accessible for families and disabled festival-goers.

Organiser Alistair McDonald said: “We’re delighted to secure The Coral as our headline act and I think it shows we are growing as a festival.

“We’re all massive fans of The Coral and they’re a brilliant live act.

“We wanted a line up that was going to make people sit up and take notice and I think we’ve done that.

“Part of the ethos of the event is to provide an event that is accessible to all and to create a unique atmosphere with a great line-up.”

