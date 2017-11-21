Who will appear on the Top of the Pops Christmas special?

Have your say

The line up for the Top of the Pops Christmas Day special has been announced.

Chart topper Ed Sheeran will take to the stage along with Dua Lipa, who recently celebrated a No. 1 hit with New Rules, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script.

The one-hour BBC special usually airs on Christmas Day ahead of the Queen's speech.

Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates will present the programme - and there will be a second special episode for New Year.

Sheeran will also perform on this show, alongside James Arthur, Craig David, Bastille and Paloma Faith.