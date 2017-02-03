WATCH: The schoolboy asked to return to Kendal Calling after wowing the crowds

A schoolboy has been asked to return to play one of the country’s biggest music festivals after wowing the crowds last year.

It was standing room only when Tom Smith, 12, from East Rainton, played the Tim Peaks Diner stage at Kendal Calling in 2016 after being personally invited to perform by Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

Now the Houghton Kepier pupil, who writes his own music as well as performing covers, has been asked to perform this year, on a bigger stage.

Tom will play the House Party Stage at the annual Cumbrian music festival, which is being headlined by Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand, Brian Wilson, Tinie Tempah and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, when it takes place from July 27-30.

It’s the latest coup for Tom who has performed with the likes of James Bay, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Hyde & Beast, as well as appearing at festivals including Glastonbury and T in the Park.

Closer to home, he’s also impressed the crowds at the SAFC Fan Zone and Tynemouth Surf Cafe.

Tom at last year's Kendal Calling,

Dad Andrew, who runs car dealership TRG Houghton, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant for Tom to be invited back, he had a great time last year and got to meet some great acts including Blossoms and Dodgy.

“They asked if he would come back again this year to play a bigger stage and he’s planning to perform some of his own music.”

Tom threw himself into music because a heart condition means he can’t play his beloved football.

The Black Cats fan was born with hypoplastic left-heart syndrome, which means the left side of his heart is severely underdeveloped, which puts some limitations on his ability to play sport.

Tom's name on the Kendal Calling bill.

However, he often uses his musical talent to raise awareness of Little Hearts Matter, the charity which supports him and his family with the condition.