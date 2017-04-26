The Voice to hold open auditions at Sunderland club

Fancy being the next singing superstar?

The Voice production team is heading to Sunderland to see if Wearsiders have what it takes to impress the show’s coaches.

Open auditions will be held for the ITV talent show at Independent in Holmeside on Tuesday, May 2.

•All participants must be 16 years old or over on October 1 2017

•Performances will be on a first come, first served basis with registration starting at approximately 7pm

•You can only sing one song which ideally will be a cover.

•Non-instrumental participants are required to bring their own backing tracks in MP3 format on a MP3 player/Phone/iPad/Tablet or similar. CDs will not be accepted. •Instrumental participants need to bring their instruments as these will not be provided.

•The event is free entry so everyone 16 and over is welcome to watch.