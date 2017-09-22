The Voice coach Paloma Faith announces North East arena date

Have your say

Singer Paloma Faith has announced a big North East date as part of a new UK tour.

The Voice coach is set to release her fourth album, The Architect, on RCA Records on November 17.

And today it was revealed that she will bring the tour promoting the record to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday, March 9, next year.

Faith is the only British female artist other than Adele to have three albums go double platinum in the UK this decade.

The new album – her first in more than three years and since giving birth to her first child – features an array of acclaimed co-writers, producers and collaborators.

They include Sia, John Legend, Jesse Shatkin, TMS, Starsmith, Tobias Jesso Jr., Eg White, Rag'n'Bone Man, actor Samuel L. Jackson and journalist and activist Owen Jones.

Faith won a BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2015 following the phenomenal success of her last record, 2014’s A Perfect Contradiction.

She says her forthcoming album is "a social observation record".

"I was adamant that I wouldn’t write about love. I wanted to look outside of myself.

"I’m coming at politics from the perspective of the common man or woman, observing why people are suffering.

"Each song on the record is about a different pocket of the socio-political world that I’ve been delving into.

"On previous albums I’ve been more concerned with the past, but now I’m looking forward because of motherhood and wanting to change things for a better future. It’s a marriage of old and new.”

Tickets for the live tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 29, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.