The Stranglers announce North East tour date

The Stranglers have announced they’ll be hitting the road again next spring.

The Definitive Tour 2018 will see the punk rock legends play Newcastle’s O2 Academy on March 29.

Headed up by Sunderland-born singer Baz Warne, the tour is set to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums (six studio and one live) originally issued on the UA and EMI/Liberty labels.

With a career spanning four decades, The Stranglers are one of the most continuously successful bands to have emerged from the UK punk rock scene.

Their hits include Golden Brown, No More Heroes, Peaches and Always the Sun.

One of the UK’s most influential British groups, they are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to thrive on the live circuit and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks following sell out shows and festival appearances.

For the 2018 UK tour, Therapy? will be their special guests. They made their breakthrough in 1994 with their multi hit-spawning album, Troublegum, which clocked up a million sales worldwide. The group are expecting to release their 15th album in early 2018 and have spent much of the past year performing a series of critically-acclaimed acoustic dates.

•Tickets on sale and available from www.gigsandtours.com / 0844 811 0051