The Shires to headline North East Americana Festival

The line-up has been announced for the Summertyne Americana Festival.

Celebrating American roots music, the festival at Sage Gateshead brings together some legendary artists, rising stars and the best of the next generation for a weekend of entertainment.

A previous Americana Festival at the Sage

Headliners taking to the stages between July 21 and 23 will be The Shires, William Bell, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Merle Haggard‘s Strangers featuring Ben & Noel Haggard, Chuck Prophet, Jim Lauderdale, Sam Outlaw, Marlon Williams, Angeleena Presley, Jesca Hoop, Callaghan, Ashley Campbell, Worry Dolls, Jo Harman, Lisa Mills, Cath & Phil Tyler, Tim Eriksen, Sarah Darling, Earl Thomas, Amythyst Kiah, Savoy Cajun Band and many more.

Heading up the main stage and still riding high as the UK’s most popular country act, The Shires make a return to Sage Gateshead with special guests including rising star Sarah Darling.

Winner of the Grammy Award for best Americana Album, Stax legend William Bell and his band will perform another UK exclusive, supported by the 12-piece Stax Academy Revue and in another one-off special show, award-winning singer-songwriter Beth Neilsen Chapman will perform with special guests Callaghan and the SummerTyne Strings.

One year on from the death of Merle Haggard, Sage Two welcomes Merle Haggard’s Strangers featuring Ben and Noel Haggard, his sons, alongside their father’s band and supported by Ashley Campbell, daughter of country superstar Glen Campbell.

On the back of her recently-released album Wrangled, Kentucky native and ex-Pistol Annie’s Angeleena Presley takes to Sage Two and there’s also a double bill of two female blues voices from both sides of the Atlantic, Jo Harman and Lisa Mills.

Godfather of the Nashville scene, Jim Lauderdale will play a unique double bill with Californian rising star Sam Outlaw, and making a welcome return to SummerTyne will be singer/songwriter and Americana legend Chuck Prophet, back with his five-piece band.

In the SummerTyne Late Lounge there’ll be an opportunity to hear one of the most exciting new voices on the international Americana scene, New Zealand born Marlon Williams.

Hotly-tipped Manchester-based Californian Jesca Hoop will play with her full band supported by up and coming UK act Worry Dolls, and from Newcastle, via Massachusetts, Phil and Cath Tyler bring their brand of folk to SummerTyne in a concert featuring special guest and collaborator Tim Eriksen.

Back for 2017 will be the hugely popular Jumpin’ Hot Stage with MC, BBC Radio Newcastle’s Mr Drayton.

There will be free and ticketed concerts inside and outside, street food, films and more at SummerTyne 2017.

Tickets are on sale now with Early Bird/Multi-Buy Ticket Offers available, allowing audiences to see more and save.

For tickets and further details of artists appearing visit the website www.summertyne.com or contact Sage Gateshead Ticket office on 0191 443 4661.