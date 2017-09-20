The Lake Poets and more lined up for Durham music festival

Sunderland’s The Lake Poets is set to be one of many highlights at a new boutique music festival coming to Durham this week thanks to a collaboration

between Gala Theatre and Old Cinema Launderette.

Thea Gilmore. Photo by Idil Sukan

The three-day Launderette Sessions festival will see a number of performances across the city, as well as at former Rex Cinema in Gilesgate Moor – now a working launderette, coffee shop and licensed bar which plays host to intimate gigs.

Tomorrow, rock and roll band The Blockheads will perform at Gala, showcasing their hits including Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick.

The following day will see Edinburgh-born folk artist Blue Rose Code play tracks from his new album at Durham Town Hall, while on Saturday Sunderland’s Martin Longstaff – also known at The Lake Poets – will perform in Gala’s studio.

The festival will finish on Sunday with a show by Thea Gilmore, who after 15 albums has abandoned her acoustic guitar in favour of an iPad and piano.

The festival will also see three gigs at the Old Cinema Launderette, with tomorrow featuring an intimate performance from singer songwriter Mark Morriss from indie rockers The Bluetones.

The Launderette Sessions were the brainchild of Richard Turner, who opened the Old Cinema Launderette six years ago and wanted to celebrate the building’s history.

“As the venue is so quirky we just started putting on music events and it has built from there – music has always been a passion so it started as a fun project,” he said.

“This festival is a natural progression in trying to bring more established acts to Durham. There are some great festivals around the country such as ‘Celtic Connections’ based in Glasgow which gave us inspiration.”

•More information at www.galadurham.co.uk