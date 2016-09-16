The Enemy rocker Andy Hopkins to take to Sunderland stage

The Enemy rocker Andy Hopkins will take to the Sunderland stage fresh from a sold-out gig in Newcastle.

Following the band’s gig at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Saturday, September 24, the bass player will head to Sunderland to perform a DJ set.

He’ll perform at Independent, in Holmeside, as part of the club’s SOMA night.

The tour will be one of the last chances to see one of Britain’s best-loved indie talents perform live.

After ten years, the trio has announced they will disband in 2016, but not before they deliver their back catalogue of anthems to the live arena for their Last Orders tour.

Since forming in Coventry in 2006, The Enemy have produced three Top 10 albums and 2015 release, It’s Automatic, which peaked at Number 21 in the UK charts. Early successes include the debut single 40 days, 40 nights; platinum debut album We’ll Live and Die in These Towns charting at Number 1 with singles Away From Here (Top 10) and Had Enough’(Top 5) which gained the band an army of loyal fans.

The second album Music For The People was released in 2009 and charted at Number 2, achieving gold status, and third full length Streets In The Sky (2012) shot straight into the Top 10.

Industry recognition in the form of a Q Award (Best New Act), XFM Award (Best British Debut Album) and NME Award (Best New Band), coupled with strong record sales (1,000,000 to date) and passionate live performances on sell out tours, are just a few highlights from The Enemy’s decade together.

Announcing the tour news, The Enemy said: “As we stand on stage for the last few times on this tour, I’ll be cherishing the last fleeting moments of a decade that has shaped who we all are, bands and fans alike. We all know what we’ll be sharing. Come, bring your hearts, bring your lungs and leave with our songs, take them onto the streets and into your lives and keep them alive for us forever.”

•SOMA at Independent presents The Enemy DJ Set on Saturday September 24, from 11pm to 4am. Entry is £4 guest list before midnight or £6 on the door.