Teenage singing sensation Tom Smith set to support Madness

A teenage singing sensation from Wearside has been added to the bill of the North East's biggest live music weekend.

Tom 'Mouse' Smith from Houghton-le-Spring has been added to the bill of next month's big Madness Live gig at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield, County Durham.

He will take to the stage in front of thousands of people on Friday, August 18, as one of the opening acts for the ska legends.

The pint-sized singer turned to music after a heart condition stopped him playing football like other boys of his age.

Now 13, he hit the headlines earlier this year when he wrote an open letter to Simon Cowell, politely asking him to stop his Britain’s Got Talent producers badgering him to enter the show.

He has shared the stage with some of the UK’s top musicians, including James Bay, Frankie and the Heartstrings, and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

He has also performed at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury and T in the Park.

'Northern funk' favourites Smoove and Turrell are the main support, and singing trio The Lounge Kittens have also been added to the bill.

Jenny Deacon, Timia Gwendoline and Zan Lawther are a comedy rock lounge band, who perform covers of classic, rock and metal songs in a lounge style.

They got their big break after posting a video of their version of Limp Bizkit’s Rollin’ on YouTube, winning an endorsement from frontman Fred Durst, who then invited them to open his band’s show at Glastonbury in 2014.

Madness are the headline act.

Several singles and their first album followed, and the girls – who are almost as famous for changing their hair colour as for their music – have since appeared at various festivals as well as supporting other big names like Status Quo and REO Speedwagon.

On Saturday, August 19, Hardwick Live returns, with indie band The Sherlocks newly added to a bill which already includes big names including Ocean Colour Scene, Pete Doherty, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Gabrielle and Brand New Heavies.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, which runs Hardwick Live, is delighted with the new additions to both shows.

“We are thrilled to be able to reveal three more acts for our weekend of live music at Hardwick,” he said.

The Lounge Kittens have also been added to the bill.

“Madness Live will now be a much bigger event, with The Lounge Kittens and youngster Tom Smith joining Smoove and Turrell to support the band.

“Both are very talented acts who have already made names for themselves, and we are certain the audience will love them as much as we do.

“The team behind Hardwick Live has been working tirelessly over the last few months and I believe we are set for our best Hardwick Live to date.”