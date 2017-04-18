Summer gigs announced for South Shields amphitheatre

The next batch of free gigs have been announced for South Shields seafront.

The free amphitheatre live music series will return on Thursday and Saturday evenings, from 7pm to 9pm, throughout June as part of the South Tyneside Festival 2017.

The Spacehoppers

The popular series at the open-air amphitheatre at Sandhaven will get underway on Thursday June1, with The Sour Dogs – a Tyneside band influenced by classic RnB and Sixties music, punk, and rock.

Somebody’s Cat, will also perform in their Americana, blues, country and rock style on the evening.

Saturday June 3 will bring an evening of blues from The Boneshakers, a five-piece rock blues band from Newcastle as well as blues and Americana duo Oil City Shakers.

South Shields outfit The Spacehoppers will perform hit songs from legendary bands and musicians from the early 70s, including Bay City Rollers, T Rex, Slade and many more on Thursday June 8.

The Good Souls

Eighties cover band The Breakfast Club will continue also perform, with a set of iconic hits from the decade.

Six-piece, indie, rock and dance group The Good Souls will take to the stage on Saturday June 10. They cover songs from the likes of Erasure, Killers and Oasis. North East duo Acoustic Keys will also take to the stage.

South Tyneside College’s talented music students will also be returning to the amphitheatre this summer to wow the crowds with their annual showcase on Thursday June 15.

And on Saturday June 17, five-piece acoustic, soulful, rock band, The Caffreys will perform. They will be joined on the evening by Tony Bengtsson with his Americana folk sounds.

Revolutionaries

Avid music fans can discover a wealth of new musical talent with the CustomSpace Showcase, featuring Jen Stevens, Scream of Sirens and Envy, on Thursday 22 June.

The amphitheatre live music programme will close on Saturday June 24 with performances by Jay Burt and high energy RnB group The Revoluntionaires.

The announcements come after the line-up was confirmed for Sunday concerts in Bents Park, with performances from KT Tunstall on July 9. Busted on July 16, Louisa Johnson and Jedward July 23, and Sister Sledge July 30.

In addition to this, brass bands from across the North East will be playing at the amphitheatre every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August. There will also be classical music in the bandstand at South Marine Park on Saturdays in July and August.