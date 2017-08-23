Stranglers frontman Baz Warne adds extra date at Sunderland coffee shop

Punk frontman Baz Warne has added an extra date to his home city acoustic gig.
Tickets to his performance at Fausto Coffee on September 3 proved so popular they sold out shortly after going sale.
Now the Sunderland-born singer and guitarist has announced he will perform an extra gig the following night, on September 4, to meet demand.
The set will feature a selection of tracks, including those made famous by The Stranglers.
The newly-opened Fausto in Marine Walk is proving a popular spot for intimate gigs and arts events.
Tickets for the September 4 gig are £5.
They’re available from the venue or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/414296
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.