Sting to perform one-off fundraising gig at Bamburgh Castle

Music legend Sting is heading back to his native North East for a unique concert to help some of our most in-need children.

The leading music icon will take to the stage at Bamburgh Castle on Friday 20 October for an exclusive, one-off, acoustic concert in the stunning surroundings of the King’s Hall.

The event is in support of the Dreamflight charity benefitting local children with life limiting conditions.

Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland has chosen Dreamflight as their nominated charity for 2017 and the concert will be the culmination of a year of fundraising efforts for the charity, which has included an abseil from the top of the castle.

Sting, who was born in Wallsend, said: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to Northumbria to perform at Bamburgh Castle and am happy to help support Dreamflight's important work.”

Castle owner Francis Armstrong said “The King’s Hall has witnessed many historic moments in the last 700 years and this is one that will be talked about for many years to come.

“What an occasion it will be. The North East’s most famous son, in concert at the region’s most prestigious landmark.”

Organisers say there are a limited number of tickets on sale, to ensure an intimate evening for this exclusive unplugged concert. Two tiers of tickets are available.

The gold package at £150 including VAT is for a ticket only.

The platinum package at £250 including VAT includes executive return travel from Newcastle and a champagne reception prior to the performance start.

Regional Dreamflight volunteer and organiser of the event, Catherine Foster, said, “This is such an exciting event that we could only dream of when we sent Sting the email with our cheeky request! When he replied to say yes I couldn’t believe our luck!”

“This is a great opportunity for us to not only celebrate two of our region’s most famous exports, but to raise awareness of our amazing charity Dreamflight which each year, gives local children a well-deserved holiday of a lifetime”

Tickets can be booked here

