South Shields singer Brooke Bentham set for homecoming show

Rising South Shields singer Brooke Bentham is coming home to the North east this weekend for a very special show.

The 21-year-old, who graduated from university this summer, is performing at the Mining Institute in Newcastle on Saturday night.

The gig is part of a tour to promote her new EP, This Rapture, which was released today.

She's one of the hottest up-and-coming singer-songwriters around right now, having stacked up more than 2.6 million streams on Spotify.

She's also picked up big support from Radio 1, 6 Music and Radio X for her new single Losing, Baby.

Her emotive songs have seen her described as "bewitching" and dubbed "the Angel (Olsen) of the North".

The summer saw her play festivals ranging from Green Man and Reading & Leeds to Latitude and Great Escape.

Brooke was born and raised in South Shields, and learned to fend for herself with her three older brothers.

She moved to New Cross to study at Goldsmith's, and immediately felt at home as part of a wider arts community.

Her first EP, The Room Swayed, was critically acclaimed, and the second sees her songwriting move up a notch.