Shalamar confirmed for County Durham Lobster Ball

Attendees at a County Durham ball will have “A Night To Remember” with the news that an 80s pop group will be headlining.

Organisers have announced the date for next year’s Lobster Ball, at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel, and have confirmed that soul band Shalamar will be performing. In their heyday, the band were renowned for dance tracks including I Can Make You Feel Good, There It Is, Take That To The Bank and A Night To Remember.

The 2017 ball will be held on April 21, with tickets priced £145 plus VAT each.

The black tie event includes a four course gourmet lobster surf and turf dinner, prepared by the award-winning chefs from The Rib Room Steakhouse and Grill along with complimentary wine, lager and beer throughout the night.

John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall Hotel said booking Shalamar was a huge coup.

“The Lobster Ball has a great reputation for superb entertainment and that’s certainly the case this year,” he said.

“Shalamar are fantastic performers and everyone knows their hits, so we think this is going to be really popular.”

Other confirmed acts for the event include a return performance by six-piece band Sally Army along with Shakedown who will be performing a swing set, with the evening hosted by compere Steve Walls.

The ball supports autism charity, Daisy Chain and over the years has raised thousands of pounds for the worthwhile cause.

It is supported by a range of sponsors including Great Annual Saving Group and Aston Martin.

The evening also includes a fashion show featuring the clothes from Durham’s award-winning Woven Gentlemen’s Outfitters and Newcastle-based Love Niche.

Tickets are available by contacting the venue’s events team on 01740 620253 or by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk.