REVIEW: Hacienda Classical, Live from Times Square, Newcastle

Manchester's Hacienda nightclub may be long gone, but it's left a legacy of music that still gets the crowds throwing shapes decades after its demolition.

The happy memories of those hedonistic days of acid house washed over Times Square last night as thousands of ravers of a certain age danced like no one was watching.

On paper, Hacienda Classical shouldn’t work: a classical orchestra and choir sharing the stage with former DJs from the legendary nightclub, Graeme Park and Mike Pickering. But the unlikely hybrid ends up being a perfect symphony of nostalgia.

While the veteran DJs hold court behind the decks, the Manchester Camerata Orchestra add an extra dimension to classic dance floor fillers such as Alison Limerick’s Where Love Lives, New Order’s Blue Monday, Needin U and Black Box’s Ride on Time.

At times the subtleties of the strings were drowned by the heavy beats and bass, but it didn’t detract from the spectacle of seeing this medley of musical genres.

As if the crowd needed making any more giddy, Madchester hero Bez makes an appearance with those famous dance moves that are so ingrained with this era of British music.

As the sun set over Toon, his Happy Mondays bandmate Rowetta took to the stage to lend her velvety tones to Candi Staton’s You Got the Love.

It was a perfect ending. The crowd went mad for it and, unlike at the original Hacienda, this is a night they’ll still be able to remember in the morning..