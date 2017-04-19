Record Store Day: 10 top tunes to seek out on vinyl

Saturday 22 April is the day vinyl junkies from around the UK have been anticipating for months - the 10th annual Record Store Day.

Hundreds of independent shops will be selling from a catalogue of more than 500 exclusive releases. Here’s a few suggestions on how to spend your hard-earned on Saturday…

As well as the releases featured here, there are special pressings from the likes of Elton John, The Beatles and The Ramones as well as a plentiful supply of new music - you'll find a full list at www.recordstoreday.co.uk.