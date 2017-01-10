Oasis voted best gig yet at the Stadium of Light

Oasis will live forever as the greatest gig at the Stadium of Light so far.

Following the news last week that there are no gigs planned at the home of the Black Cats this summer while the club focuses on football, we rounded up all 15 past concerts and put them to the reader vote.

More than a thousand of you voted in our online poll to take your pick from Take That and Oasis in 2009; Pink in 2010; Take That and Kings of Leon in 2011; Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen in 2012; Bon Jovi, Rihanna and North East Live in 2013; One Direction and North East Live in 2014; Foo Fighters in 2015 and Beyoncé in 2016.

Indie legends Oasis, who had a stellar support lineup of The Enemy, Reverend and the Makers and Kasabian, came out trumps with almost 15% of the vote, closely followed by Coldplay, who put on one of the most visually-spectacular shows, with 14% of the vote.

Rock seems to be a popular choice with Echo readers with Foo Fighters coming in in third place, thanks to an energetic performance from frontman Dave Grohl.

Rihanna, however, who last year cancelled a planned second gig at the Stadium of Light, failed to wow Wearside with her first outing and came in last with just 3% of the vote.

The Coldplay crowd

Though there are no planned gigs in between this year’s football seasons, the club hasn’t ruled out staging gigs in the future.

The events, which have attracted national media coverage for the city over the years, are estimated to bring in around £3.5million in visitor spending to the local economy.

The news was met with a mixed reaction by Echo readers.

Commenting on our Facebook page Samantha Devine said: “Think it is really sad that there are no concerts this year. I love the hustle and bustle at concert time. I don’t live very far from the stadium and love listening to the rehearsals in my garden.

“Been to see Oasis, Bon Jovi, Take That, all of the NE Lives. Was hoping that Robbie and Erasure would come this year, The Who or Queen.”

Nic Wheatley also thinks the concerts will be a miss this year. She said: “Bet if a survey was brought to the whole of Sunderland asking what they wanted I’d imagine the majority of them would want to see more concerts. This put Sunderland on the map!”

Others have welcomed the focus on football and hope it will free the venue up for home pre-season friendlies.

Anita Armstrong said: “Hopefully we will get sum home pre-season friendlies in the summer.”

James Day said: “Good, maybe the pitch won’t need anything doing to it now.”