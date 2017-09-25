Oasis legend Noel Gallagher confirms North East arena date

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher is following in the footsteps of brother Liam by announcing a North East arena date.

The younger Gallagher sibling is set to play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday, November 1, as he tours his debut solo album As You Were.

Today, big brother Noel announced he will play at the same venue with his band the High Flying Birds on Thursday, May 3 next year.

It is part of a 12-date tour to promote his forthcoming new album, Who Built The Moon?, which is due out on November 24 on Sour Mash records.

The album is the third by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and the follow-up to 2015's platinum-selling Chasing Yesterday.

The band have played the venue once before, back in February 2012, though Noel had played there several times with Oasis.

Tickets for Noel's show go on general sale this Friday, and he will have to be going some to beat Liam, whose Newcastle date sold out in just a few hours.

A maximum of four per person will go on sale at 9am on Friday, online, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.

In a bid to clamp down on ticket touts, customers are advised that the name of the lead booker will be printed on each ticket, and this cannot be changed once the purchase has been made.

When the lead booker attends the show they will be asked to present matching photo ID to gain entry to the venue.

If the ID does not match, they will be refused entry.

If you are booking more than one ticket, your guests must arrive at the concert at the same time as the lead booker.

Guests should not arrive separately as they have no matching photo ID and can only gain access with the lead booker and ticket bearing the lead booker's name

If for any reason the lead booker is unable to attend, the only place tickets can be re-sold to another customer for entry to the show is through www.twickets.co.uk