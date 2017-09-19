North East dates announced for Strictly Come Dancing tour

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour is waltzing back on the road in January 2018 for 30 arena shows across the country - with a run at Metro Radio Arena from January 23-24.

The 2018 tour will see the welcome return to the Strictly family of reigning Strictly Champion Ore Oduba as this year’s host.

He will be joined on stage by the Strictly Judges Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the eighth year) and Bruno Tonioli, alongside many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the highly-anticipated 15th Strictly Come Dancing BBC One TV series.

Further casting announcements will be made over the coming months.

Host, Ore Oduba said: “Winning Strictly was the most unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I’m so thrilled that I get to keep that dream alive and take part in the Strictly live tour once again, this time as host. This show and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart so I can’t wait to travel the UK again and meet the fantastic audiences that make Strictly the phenomenon we know and love.”

Craig Revel Horwood revealed: “I’m delighted to be back directing and judging the 2018 tour. I have lots of new surprises up my sleeve - next year is going to be bigger and better than ever before. With Ore as host and a new judging panel too, this tour will be just fabulous!”

•Strictly Come Dancing is at Newcastle Arena from January 23-24 with evening and matinees shows. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 8am from 0844 493 6666