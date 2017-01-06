No gigs expected at the Stadium of Light this summer

There will be no concerts at the Stadium of Light this summer, the Echo understands.

Since 2009 the home of the Black Cats has hosted some of the biggest names in music, from Oasis and Take That to Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Oasis also performed in 2009

As it stands it’s believed that no concert will take place in between this year’s football seasons, but the club hasn’t ruled out staging music spectaculars in the future.

Last month the Echo revealed that Sunderland City Council was removing its financial support for future concerts under new budget proposals as the cash-strapped authority bids to save £74million.

Figures uncovered by Sunderland’s conservative group showed that the authority had paid almost £400,000 to the city’s football club in recent years to assist in the staging of the concerts.

A total of £150,000 was paid out in 2013 when Bon Jovi and Rihanna played the Stadium of Light, which also hosted the North East Live show. The following year, £100,000 was paid to the club as it hosted boy band One Direction and another North East Live extravaganza. A further £75,000 was paid last year when Beyoncé brought her Formation world tour to the city.

Rihanna in 2013

Over the years, the club has built a strong reputation with promoters, with many choosing to open the European leg of world tours on Wearside.

The gigs have attracted national media and crowds of up to 56,000, as well as visitors from across Britain and beyond, with each gig bringing in around £3.5million in spending from visitors.

Though it’s thought the club is focusing on football this year, there are also few acts touring the stadium circuit this year.

Councillor Paul Watson, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “There are pros and cons to staging the concerts for the club and we at the council respect their decision not to hold them this year.”

MUSIC: Front man Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform at the Stadium of Light Picture: DAVID WOOD

Stadium of Light concerts over the years

2009 - Take That and Oasis

2010 - Pink

2011 - Take That and Kings of Leon

2012 - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen

2013 - Bon Jovi, Rihanna and North East Live

2014 - One Direction and North East Live

2015 - Foo Fighters

2016 - Beyoncé