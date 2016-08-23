Music, food and booze on the menu at Hartlepool’s We Are Family festival

An upcoming Hartlepool festival will be serving up more than just music.

While a host of North East bands take to the stage at We Are Family, festival goers will be able to sample food and beers from across the region.

A food festival is set to run alongside the event at Jacksons Landing, on the Marina, on Saturday, September 10.

Wylam Brewery has teamed up with the festival’s own sponsor, Camerons Brewery, to offer bars selling a wide selection of ales.

Music fans will also be able to sample street food from the likes of Longhorns Barbecue Smoke House, The Fat Hippo, Fornartesas’ wood fired pizza, Gladys’ vintage tea room and Kitch N Crepes.

Max Bianco, a member of Hartlepool band The Jar Family, who are staging the festival, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing back We Are Family to Hartlepool again this year.

“The response to last year’s event was incredible – the whole area got behind us and turned out in their thousands to celebrate bands from the North East. We can’t thank the locals enough for the support they have shown us and we’ve got another amazing line up for them this year.”

The event is set to include performances from The Jar Family, who will be launching their new self-produced EP Daydreamin’, as well as North East bands Little Comets, Hyde & Beast, Kingsley Chapman & The Murder, Cattle & Cane and more.

The Jar Family’s Lee Dali said: “It’s great to be running for a second year. I think with the first year being such a success and that many people enjoying it, and we just had to do it again.

“It’s all local North East bands, the same as last year. We’ve got no big names apart from the big local bands from Newcastle to Sunderland, like Cattle & Cane and Little Comets and the Mouses.”

With Jacksons Landing set to be demolished, the band is planning to make the festival bigger and better next year.

Lee added: “It’ll be a relocation. I think what we’ll look for, if it is another success this year and there’s people wanting it next year, I think we’ll look for somewhere where you can camp, where we can have it like a proper festival.”

Tickets for the festival cost £10. To book, go to www.wearefamilyfestival.com