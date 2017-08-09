Music festival to be held at Sunderland city landmark

A popular music festival will return to a city landmark this month.

After a successful inaugural event last year, The Station Steam Up festival will bring a host of live music to Ryhope Engines Museum once again.

John Wilkins performs at The Station Steam Up and Americana Roots Music Show, Ryhope Engine Museum, Sunderland.

Six acts, from a broad range of music genres, will perform at the free event, which will take place from 11.30am to 5pm on Sunday, August 27.

The line-up features The Heavenly Thrillbillies, Fred Craig, John Wilkins, Dean James, Sheona McQue and Marc and Phil Gypsy Jazz duo.

Organiser Phil Wynn from country bluegrass band The Heavenly Thrillbillies, said: “We had a fantastic turn out last year. Everyone, from the players to the audience to the trustees, loved it so we thought we’d have another go this year. Each act will perform for around 30/40 minutes with a break in between.”

He added: “It’s great to see a city landmark used in this way and the Engines Museum provides a very atmospheric backdrop for the music.”

The Station Steam Up and Americana Roots Music Show at Ryhope Engine Museum, Sunderland.

The music event, which will feature everything from Mississippi blues to Brazilian-inspired music, will run on the same day as a military vehicle rally at the venue.

Admission is free.