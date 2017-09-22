Meet the Mackem Dolly Parton

From Farringdon to Dollywood - a country singer is heading to the Empire stage next week.

Andrea Pattison from Farringdon has been playing Dolly Parton on stages big and small since 2009. But despite appearing across the country as the larger than life star, she’s never played the Empire stage - until now.

Andrea will be pulling on her cowboy boots to play Dolly in Islands in the Stream, which brings to life some of the star’s biggest hits, as well as those by Kenny Rogers, who will be played by Peter White.

She said: “I love performing as Dolly, but I still get butterflies before every gig. I know I’ll be a bit scared before the Sunderland show, but I can’t wait to get out there in front of my home town.”

Andrea was a popular wedding singer for years before playing Dolly, and it was positive feedback she received after recording “Stormy’s Daughter”, an album of original songs in 2008, that encouraged her to develop her Dolly act.

She said: “Many people commented that my own songs reminded them of Dolly, the style of singing and the subject matter of the tracks seemed similar. I took this as a massive compliment, and as a life long Dolly fan, it gave me the idea for this act, and over the last few years it’s become my full time job.”

