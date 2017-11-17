Manic Street Preachers announce new album and UK arena tour

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers have announced a new album and tour for 2018 - including a big North East date.

The band, who played an indoor gig at Times Square, Newcastle, in August, will release Resistance Is Futile, their 13th studio album, on April 6.

It's the first album to be recorded at their new Door to the River Studio in Newport.

And they will promote it with an eight-date UK tour which begins at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Monday, April 23.

The band said of the new album: "The main themes of Resistance Is Futile are memory and loss - forgotten history - confused reality, and art as a hiding place and inspiration.

"Musically the album is obsessively melodic and in many ways references the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go.

Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers performing at Live at Times Square in Newcastle. Pic: Carl Chambers

"After delay and difficulties, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months, there has been a surge of creativity and old-school hard work."

Merseyside indie-rock outfit The Coral will be special guests on the tour. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am next Friday, November 24.

THE TOUR DATES IN FULL:

23 Apr NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

25 Apr GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

27 Apr BIRMINGHAM, Arena

28 Apr MANCHESTER, Arena

01 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena

02 May LEEDS, First Direct Arena

04 May LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley

05 May CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena