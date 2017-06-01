Little Mix added to the bill at One Love Manchester charity concert

Little Mix are one of three huge international acts to be added to the bill for this weekend's Manchester benefit concert.

Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas have been confirmed to perform alongside Ariana Grande and a host of other stars at the gig.

The four-piece girl band supported Ariana Grande on the North American leg of her Dangerous Woman tour earlier this year.

Little Mix members Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards are from South Shields. Two teenagers from the town, Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, tragically lost their lives in last week's blast.

An appeal to find the young couple, who were 17 and 19, following the attack was published to the @LittleMix Twitter account last week. They were confirmed to be among the dead in the days following the bmbing on May 22.

Read more: Ariana Grande to play Manchester benefit concert

Young couple Chloe and Liam lost their lives in the attack.

The concert, which will also feature performances from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Take That and Niall Horan of One Direction, is set to take place this Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground. It will be broadcast on TV and radio.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Today, tickets sold out in minutes.

For more information about the charity fund click here.