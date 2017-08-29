Liam Gallagher proves he's still a rock 'n' roll star at Leeds Festival

There’s no doubting that Liam Gallagher is a rock ’n’ roll star, but it never does any harm to remind people of that.

That’s exactly what the former Oasis frontman did to introduce himself on Friday at this year’s Leeds Festival.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in action at Leeds Festival. Pic: Katy Blackwood.

The Manchester-born 44-year-old was by no means the only one such present at the three-day West Yorkshire event.

However, there were fewer than in previous years as other genres such as pop and rap were given more of a look-in to cater for the increasingly youthful audience it attracts.

Gallagher, displaying his trademark surliness to good effect, wasn’t even top of the bill, though that's surely just a matter of time once his debut solo album, As You Were, comes out in October.

He was playing a warm-up slot for headliners Muse, following on from the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age and Blossoms, and paving the way for Saturday and Sunday headliners Kasabian and Eminem respectively, plus other acts including Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Major Lazer, Korn, Wolf Alice and Jimmy Eat World.

Liam Gallagher showcased some songs from his forthcoming solo album at Leeds Festival. Pic: Katy Blackwood.

Opener Rock ’n’ Roll Star was one of six Oasis songs in Gallagher's hour-long set – his third appearance at the festival, following one with Beady Eye in 2011 and another with Oasis in 2000.

The others Oasis songs he and his band played were Morning Glory, D’You Know What I Mean?, Slide Away, Be Here Now and, to round things off and prompt the most enthusiastic singalong of the weekend, Wonderwall.

The rest of his 13-song set was made up of six songs from his forthcoming LP, plus one Beady Eye tune, 2013 album track Soul Love.

Inevitably it was the Oasis songs that got the warmest welcome, but Gallagher’s solo stuff also went down well, proving he remains as much a rock ’n ’roll star now as when he first made that declaration back in 1994 on Definitely Maybe.

Liam Gallagher displayed plenty of rock 'n' roll attitude at Leeds Festival. Pic: Katy Blackwood.

Master showman though he might be, his straightforward approach, allowing his songs to speak for themselves, wasn’t a patch on what came next, as alt-rock giants Muse threw the kitchen sink at proceedings, along with Bonfire Night-like quantities of fireworks, Star Wars-scale deployment of lasers and Hello! wedding-type amounts of confetti.

Opening with Dig Down, a track from their forthcoming eighth album, the Devon trio had a crowd of dozens of thousands at Bramham Park in the palm of their hand for the next hour and a half or so.

This was their sixth appearance at the festival – coming after previous slots in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2011 – so frontman Matt Bellamy and his two sidekicks knew exactly how to go about wooing their audience.

This included shamelessly flagging up Rotherham-born bassist Chris Wolstenholme’s South Yorkshire roots and packing their 20-song set with hits from throughout their 23-year career, including Time Is Running Out, Stockholm Syndrome, Plug In Baby, Knights of Cydonia and Supermassive Black Hole.

Muse pulled off every trick in the headliners' book at Leeds Festival. Pic: Katy Blackwood.

Fellow headliners Kasabian and Eminem are no strangers to this event either, the former having played there before in 2004, 2005 and 2012 and the latter in 2001, at its old Temple Newsam home, and 2013.

Kasabian, who supported Oasis during their 2009 farewell tour, eschewed the theatrics deployed by Muse the night before, instead opting for a no-frills airing of their stadium-sized blend of pub rock and indie pop, including four songs from their sixth and latest album, For Crying Out Loud, their fifth chart-topper in a row.

Bless This Acid House, Comeback Kid, Ill Ray (The King) and You’re in Love With a Psycho rubbed shoulders with old favourites such as Shoot the Runner and Empire, plus a cover of Nirvana’s All Apologies, to keep the crowd happy from the start of their 18-song set to its end.

Eminem was every bit their equal as a crowd-pleaser, not only delivering hit after hit, but also taking a pop at that softest of soft targets, US president Donald Trump.

They also called the proportions of his private parts into question in a curious echo of one of the odder themes of the 71-year-old’s triumphant presidential campaign earlier this year.

Accompanied by Denaun Porter, the Missouri-born rapper didn’t put a foot wrong as he rattled his way through dozens of songs, retaining every iota of the verbal dexterity that has seen his last six solo albums top the charts both here and in his native US.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy had the crowd onside from the start as they headlined Leeds Festival. Pic: Katy Blackwood

His fourth album, 2002’s The Eminem Show, accounted for the biggest chunk of his 32-track set, with seven of its songs making an appearance, but 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP wasn’t far behind, and he also played four covers, including Lil Wayne’s Drop the World and Drake’s Forever.