Liam Gallagher adds North East date to his UK tour

Oasis legend Liam Gallagher has added a big North East date to his UK arena tour.

Due to phenomenal demand, he will now play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday, November 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow.

He is set to release his debut solo album As You Were on October 6, and his new songs have already gone down a storm at last month's Reading and Leeds Festivals.

His return has been nothing short of spectacular, from emotive scenes in Manchester to huge sing-a-longs at Glastonbury.

Three new tracks - Wall Of Glass, Chinatown and For What It’s Worth - are already establishing themselves as fan favourites, delivered with Liam’s distinctive vocals.

Tickets are available online, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.