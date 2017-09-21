Kerry Katona heads to Sunderland for Pride celebrations

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona is hoping to put on a purrfect performance at this year’s Sunderland Pride.

It’s been announced that the reality TV star will perform at an after party at Eazy Street in Vine Place, following the annual Pride festival on Sunday.

Pride is returning for a seventh year this weekend and will feature a parade from noon through the city centre, followed by an afternoon of events at Park Lane from 1pm featuring a host of performances, including a headline slot by Sonique who rose to fame with No 1 hit It Feels So Good.

Following the main stage celebrations, Kerry will feature at an after party at Eazy Street, hosted by Soraya Vivian, which will also feature a performance by Bizzare Inc vocalist Angie Brown.

Kerry, whose hits with Atomic Kitten include Whole Again and Right Now, will perform in the headline slot to cap off the celebrations.

Paul Rowe, general manager of the Eazy Street Group of venues, said: “Every year we like to give something extra back to the city, especially around Pride time. Eazy Street is the city’s only full time LGBT venue and we believe it’s essential we deliver the best possible show we can for Pride.

“This year is no exception and we are proud to bring our friends Soraya, Angie and for the first time Kerry Katona to the city to give the city a party to remember.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Katie Price would also be taking part in Sunderland’s Pride celebrations, with a performance at Basement’s after party in Green Terrace.

•Entry to Eazy Street, where celebrations start from 6pm following the main Park Lane event, is free.