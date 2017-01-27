Kendal Calling reveals six of the best headliners

The line-up was today revealed for this year's Kendal Calling festival - and it's one of the best yet.

Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand, Brian Wilson, Tinie Tempah and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls are the acts at the top of the bill for the four-day event.

Tinie Tempah.

Kendal Calling takes place from 27-30 July in the incredible setting of the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park.

Last year's event, which sold out, was named 'best medium festival' at the UK Festival Awards.

Richard Jones from Stereophonics said: “We’ve been fortunate to headline and play at some amazing festivals over the years and it’s an honour to play at Kendal Calling this summer - a first for us in the Lake District. See you there!”

The Manics, who are also Kendal first-timers, added: "We are genuinely thrilled to be headlining Kendal Calling, a festival we have always wanted to play in a truly inspiring setting.”

Franz Ferdinand.

Joining the headliners are troubadour Jake Bugg, Scottish soul-bearers Frightened Rabbit, bluesman Seasick Steve, British indie heroes Editors, punk rockers Slaves, indie melody-weavers Circa Waves, anthemic alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, grime don Lethal Bizzle, riot grrrl Kate Nash, rising stars The Hunna, man of the moment Loyle Carner and veteran Merseyside psych rockers The Coral.

Elsewhere Field Music, Fickle Friends, Honeyblood, Palace, Little Comets, Blaenavon, Shame, The Pale White, Eat Fast, Bad Sounds, Soshe, Reverend And The Makers, Freak, Man & The Echo, Bossy Love, White, The Shimmer Band, Fews, Ardyn, Dead! and Kendal favourites The Lancashire Hot Pots are set for the fields.

In one of the most varied line-ups the festival has had, mariachi Morrissey covers band Mexrissey will also be appearing, along with London African Gospel Choir performing Graceland and Beatlemania: Celebrating 50 Years Of Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Kendal Calling founder Andy Smith said: “Drastic times call for drastic measures and to that end we’ve gone the whole nine yards!

Brian Wilson.

"We're excited to be welcoming no less than six headliners this year, including Brian Wilson’s last appearance on these shores as he performs Pet Sounds in full. See you in the fields!”

Tickets for Kendal Calling go on sale at 10am today from www.kendalcalling.co.uk

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.