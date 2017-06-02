Katy Perry announces North East tour date

Katy Perry has announced a North East gig date as part of her Witness world tour.

The colourful US pop star has announced a string of UK dates next year, which will see her play Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on June 25 2018.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, June 9, the same day as the release of her fifth studio album, Witness.

In the meantime, she’ll be performing in the UK this Sunday for the One Love Manchester concert in a star-studded line-up headlined by Ariana Grande.

She’ll also be taking to the Pyramid stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The singer, whose hits include Roar, Last Friday Night, Firework and Chained to the Rhythm, is famed for her flamboyant live shows.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 9 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.