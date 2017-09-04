Katie Price to make Sunderland nightclub appearance

Katie Price is set to cap off this year’s Sunderland Pride celebrations with a city centre performance.

It’s been announced that the presenter and reality TV star will perform at Sunderland’s Basement nightclub in Green Terrace on Sunday, September 24 for a Sunderland Pride after party.

Earlier this year the model released single I Got U. She last performed in the city in Illusions nightclub in Holmeside last year where her performance was said to be met with a mixed response.

She will be performing live on stage at Basement, followed by a meet and greet in the VIP area. A George Michael tribute act, Jay Francis, will also be performing on the night.

Katie is currently on a tour of the UK with An Audience with Katie Price, but took a break from her schedule at the weekend to throw her support behind the Bradley Lowery charity match at Goodison Park, where she was a team captain.

This year’s Sunderland Pride, an annual celebration of the LGBT community, was thrown into doubt earlier this year due to a funding crisis but was saved by city businesses who rallied round with sponsorship to keep the colourful event alive.

The event will be held from noon until 6pm at Park Lane on September 24.

Sunderland Business Improvement District has agreed to sponsor the main stage for the fourth year and has been joined by a range of local bars, pubs and restaurants including Gatsby, Hidden, Port of Call and Papa’s Tapas.

Barclays, Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police has also thrown their weight behind the event, with Station Taxis coming on board as wristband sponsor.

Gemma Dishman, communications and marketing manager for Sunderland BID, said: “It’s very important for Sunderland city centre to be seen as a place where diversity is celebrated and where everyone is welcome and this is exactly the message that Pride portrays.”

Sunderland Pride is returning for a seventh year

•Katie Price will be at Basement on September 24. Tickets will be £6 or £8 for a VIP Meet and Greet. Ticket sales will be announced soon.