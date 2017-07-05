Joe McElderry heads home with new show

South Shields singer Joe McElderry will be back on home turf with his new show.

The X Factor winner will be performing his brand new show Saturday Night at the Movies Live! at Newcastle Theatre Royal for one night only on Sunday, July 30. The 26-year-old, who secured the hearts of the nation in 2009 when he won ITV’s The X Factor, is currently celebrating the release of his fifth studio album Saturday Nights at the Movies.

Joe, who is also starring in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, said: “My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to share some of my favourite music with my fans. I hope people will join me as I continue on this musical journey.”

The show will feature tracks from the album including iconic songs from stage and screen and also brand new tracks including Joe’s new hit single, Gloria, written by acclaimed songwriter and 10CC frontman, Graham Gouldman.

Joe will be joined on stage by special guests, X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James-Ellis, who have all featured in Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

His first album in five years, Saturday Night At The Movies is inspired by Joe’s love for film and theatre, and features newly orchestrated recordings of iconic hits such as Can’t Help Falling in Love from Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii, Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing and Any Dream Will Do from Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

•Saturday Night At The Movies Live! is at Newcastle Theatre Royal for one night only on Sunday 30 July 2017 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £17.50. Tickets can be purchased from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 (Calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s access charge) or book online at www.theatreroyal.co.uk