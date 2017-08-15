Jarrow band Crashed Out headline Punk Rock n Raise gig

One of the North East's best-known punk bands is headlining a gig to raise money for sick children in the region.

Street punks Crashed Out, from Jarrow, are topping the bill at Punk Rock n Raise on Friday, August 25.

The gig at Think Tank? Underground at the Head of Steam in Newcastle is in aid of the Graham Wylie Foundation.

They will be joined by two other bands, Force Fed Lies and Zombiehater, for the gig, which is a spin-off of the Foundation's Rock n Raise campaign.

Rock n Raise, which has the backing of big-name mainstream bands such as Kaiser Chiefs, aims to use gigs to raise funds for a new music therapy centre.

When complete, the centre, at the former matron’s lodge at Newcastle’s Fleming Hospital, will use music therapy to help young people and teenagers from across the region.

The event has been organised by SSD Concerts and Crate Digger Records, whose co-founder Alex Fagan said: “Not only are some of the region’s best-known punk bands performing under one roof, but the concert will be followed by popular club night Stay Gold, who will take the evening into the early hours with pop-punk classics.

“This is a great example of all elements of the music community coming together to raise money for a good cause, and it promises to be a brilliant night.”

Crashed Out guitarist Lee Wright,who runs the Viking Tattoo Studio in Jarrow with brother Chris, who is the band's singer, said: "As a proud punk band from the North East we can't think of a better cause to support."

The Graham Wylie Foundation was set up in 2016 by entrepreneur and founder of Sage, Graham Wylie.

It is one of just a handful of charities in the world which gives 100 per cent of its donations directly to good causes, with Mr Wylie himself meeting all administration and staff costs.

Tickets cost £7 on the door or £6 if bought in advance HERE.