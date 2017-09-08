Indie rockers The Jesus & Mary Chain set to play North East date

Cult indie rock band The Jesus & Mary Chain play a live date in the region this month.

The band will play Middlesbrough Empire on Sunday, September 24.

The gig forms part of an 11-date UK tour for the group, their second this year, due to popular demand.

The Jesus and Mary Chain embarked upon a UK and Ireland tour earlier this year to coincide with their first album in 19 years, Damage and Joy.

As these shows proved to be such a success, the band added extra shows throughout September and October.

Fronted by the Reid brothers Jim and William, The Jesus And Mary Chain first reformed to play the Coachella festival back in 2007.

Despite regular touring – most notably a 2015 world tour which revisited their landmark album Psychocandy – it took some time before they could agree on a plan to record a much-mooted seventh album.

Work on Damage and Joy (a reference to the English translation of schadenfreude) began in September 2015, with producer Youth also contributing bass and diplomacy to proceedings during sessions in London, Dublin and Granada, Spain.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from www.ticketweb.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.