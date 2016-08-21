IN PICTURES: Little Mix celebrate five years with sexy show at V Festival

Girl group Little Mix celebrated their fifth anniversary by playing two sets in two days at V Festival.
The girls, who were brought together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, celebrated their fifth anniversary as a group this weekend.
South Shields girls Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall and bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock haven't looked back.
They have had three No 1 singles, and all three of their albums have reached the Top 5 in the UK, and many other countries.
The girls, clad in military-style khaki and black fishet outfits and thigh-high boots, performed yesterday to thousands of fans at Weston Park in Staffordshire.
And they were scheduled to do it all again tonight at the other leg of the dual-site festival, at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.
