IN PICTURES: Little Mix celebrate five years with sexy show at V Festival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Girl group Little Mix celebrated their fifth anniversary by playing two sets in two days at V Festival.

The girls, who were brought together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, celebrated their fifth anniversary as a group this weekend.

South Shields girls Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall and bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock haven't looked back.

They have had three No 1 singles, and all three of their albums have reached the Top 5 in the UK, and many other countries.

The girls, clad in military-style khaki and black fishet outfits and thigh-high boots, performed yesterday to thousands of fans at Weston Park in Staffordshire.

And they were scheduled to do it all again tonight at the other leg of the dual-site festival, at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Little Mix performing at V Festival. Pic: PA.

Perrie Edwars of Little Mix. Pic: PA.

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix. Pic: PA.

Jesy Nelson of Little Mix. Pic: PA.