Happy Mondays frontman to give talk at city nightspot

Shaun Ryder is set to give a fascinating insight into his life heading up a band who defined an era.

The lead singer of Happy Mondays will be at Independent, in Holmeside, for an ‘Evening with Shaun Ryder’ on Saturday, March 4.

The Salford-born musician formed Happy Mondays, famed for defining the ‘Madchester’ music scene, in 1980. They signed to Factory Records and their releases included the two classic albums Bummed in 1988 followed by Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches in 1990.

Later Shaun started Black Grape, releasing the album It’s Great When You’re Straight ... Yeah. Following his achievements with both bands he received the Godlike Genius Award from NME in 2000.

Shaun also moved into TV, taking part in the tenth series of the TV show I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here in 2010, where he was runner-up. He also went on to have his own TV programme, Shaun Ryder on UFOs, on The History Channel in 2013.

Shaun has recently been a guest on several TV shows including Room 101 with Frank Skinner, Stars and Their Cars with Paddy McGuinness, The Chase: Celebrity Special with Bradley Walsh, Sam Delaney’s News Thing, This Morning and Big Star’s Little Star.

He also wrote his autobiography, Twisting My Melon, in 2011.

Shaun continues to tour with both Happy Mondays and Black Grape and is due to record new albums with both bands as well as releasing a solo album as SWR.

It’s recently been announced that Happy Mondays will headline at next year’s Sunniside Live in Sunniside Gardens on the final night of the two-day festival on July 8.

•An Evening with Shaun Ryder takes place at Independent, in Holmeside, from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 4. Tickets are priced £13 in advance from Hot Rats record shop in Stockton Road, Sunderland, or online at https://www.musicglue.com/independent/