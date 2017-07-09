Happy Mondays bring Madchester to Sunniside Live

Happy Mondays made it a Saturday to remember as they capped off the biggest Sunniside Live yet with a lively headline set.

The 'Madchester' legends played to a capacity crowd of 4,000 people on the closing night of the annual festival in Sunniside Gardens, which was this year extended to two days for the first time.

Bez from Happy Mondays

With colourful frontman Shaun Ryder at the helm, the band’s performance featured the Mondays’ anthem Step On which saw Bez breaking into his iconic dance moves.

Soulful vocals were also provided by Rowetta who said it was great to be back in Sunderland, a city she’s performed in many times in her solo career.

They followed a set from The Farm who led thousands in a sing-a-long of their anthem All Together Now, changing the words to “All Together Now in Sunderland” as frontman Peter Hooton praised the atmosphere.

The independent festival is organised by Sean Maddison and Helen Davies, who own Sunniside bars Bar Justice and Gin & Bear It.

Sean said: "I've never seen anything like it. Forget your Beyonces, I don't think Sunderland has ever come together like they did for The Farm and Happy Mondays. Heather Small and K Klass were amazing the night before too.

The Farm

"To see 4,000 people come together and enjoy music in the sunshine was amazing, we just hope that more people support it next year so that we can make it even better. I'd like to thank the people of Sunderland who bought tickets and Helen for helping make these amazing memories for the city."

The festival opened on Friday night with headline sets from acid jazz band Incognito and Heather Small from M People. Day one also proved a success with a sell-out attendance.

Many of the acts performing were touched by the death of six-year-old Bradley Lowery from Blackhall Colliery who died on the first day of the festival.

Incognito dedicated their set to the brave cancer patient, the crowd broke into a “One Bradley Lowery chant” during The Farm’s set and, ahead of their performance, Rowetta from Happy Mondays spoke of how touched she was to be in the city that meant so much to the young Black Cat fan.

Peter Hooton said: "It was a very emotional night, especially the spontaneous chant for Bradley Lowery."

Sunniside Live crowds

Bluey from Incognito said: “Tonight’s concert is dedicated to a young boy called Bradley Lowery. It’s good that music and sports can make sometimes a difference to people’s lives. Sometimes those lives are too short. We celebrate his life.”

The festival, now in its third year, also had a strong local flavour with performances from home-grown talents Lord Swans from Whitburn, Social Room from Seaham and father and son duo Nutopians from Sunderland who won a Battle of the Bands contest to perform at the festival, in which thousands of people cast their votes.

Shaun Ryder and Rowetta from Happy Mondays

Chris Helme

Crowds enjoying the headliners last night