Gogol Bordello on familiar ground with new album Seekers And Finders

This is the seventh album from 'gypsy-punk' band Gogol Bordello, who have been ploughing a familiar furrow now for almost 20 years.

As you'd expect, it doesn't stray too far from the tried and trusted template which has served them so well.

Gogol Bordello.

Main man Eugene Hutz and his eight-strong band have been mashing genres since 1999, sounding like a Balkan-flavoured Pogues with a dash of New York City sass.

Here they have come up with another fine collection which add violins, accordions, trumpet, marimba to the basic rock ingredients of guitar, drum and bass.

The fact Hutz is on production duties for the first time means that this record is closer to their live sound than ever before, and all the better for it.

It kicks off in typically boisterous style with Did It All, full of frenzied violin and accordion licks, and it is followed by one of the standout tracks, the single Walking On The Burning Coal, which proceeds at a much more leisurely pace.

Break Into Your Higher Self picks up the baton again, then there's another highlight in the shape of the title track, which features a collaboration with Hutz's fellow Eastern European-turned-NYC-citizen Regina Spektor.

Another slower number, Clearvoyance, has Hutz sounding almost Joe Strummer-like as he sings of his nomadic existence: "I've got a family everywhere I go, and besides my love to share, I ain't got nothing to declare."

Lead track Saboteur Blues is the nearest they get to out-and-out punk rock, while the closing Still That Way has a lovely warm, after-the-party feel, perfect to close out a live show.

Gogol Bordello are playing a short UK tour in December, which sadly doesn't include the North East, as they're an act best experienced live.

This isn't their best album (that's probably 2005's Gypsy Punks), but certainly offers enough to make any newcomers to the party delve into their past. 7/10.