Glastonbury: Stormzy and Katy Perry added to festival bill for 2017

Katy Perry and Stormzy have joined Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran in the Glastonbury line-up.

Perry will bring her "purposeful pop" to Somerset as she makes her debut at the festival following a performance at the Brit Awards which saw her joined on stage by giant dancing puppets of Theresa May and Donald Trump.

The XX, The National and Biffy Clyro have also joined the bill, alongside Barry Gibb, Chic, Lorde and Solange.

Grime is also expected to feature prominently, with Stormzy returning to the festival alongside Kano and Wiley.

Other artists heading to Worthy Farm to join the previously announced headliners include Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Alt-J, Boy Better Know, Run The Jewels, Laura Marling and Kris Kristofferson.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of founder Michael Eavis, unveiled a raft of acts on Twitter, writing: "Here are the first few names of this year's wonderful line up! Even more will be with you soon..."

Other musicians who will be hoping for good weather in June include Rag 'n' Bone Man, Craig David, The Jacksons, Emeli Sande, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Justice and Haim.

Sheeran revealed he would be headlining the festival earlier this month when he announced the "awesome" news via a video on Instagram.

He said: "Hello from Ed Sheeran, we're starting the tour off today and I want to make an announcement.

"I am headlining Glastonbury on the Sunday night which is awesome."

Sheeran's stint on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday means he is tasked with closing the event in Somerset.

The previously-confirmed headliners were Radiohead, who will perform on the Friday night, and the Foo Fighters, who will take to the stage on Saturday.

This year's event, held from June 21 to 25, is expected to attract around 170,000 people.