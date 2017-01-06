Gig announcement: Manic Street Preachers to play at open air North East concert

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will take to the stage in the North East this summer for an open air spectacular.

It’s been announced that the band, whose hits include A Design For Life and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, will play Live from Times Square in Newcastle on August 5 as part of a series of gigs at the Tyneside site.

Tickets are on sale now priced £40 here.

Also lined up to perform across a series of Live from Times Square weekends are Jake Bugg on July 27, James on July 29 and Hacienda Classical on August 4.