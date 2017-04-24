Gary Numan announces new autumn tour, including North East date

Electro pioneer Gary Numan today announced an autumn tour in support of his forthcoming new album.

It includes a date at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Monday, 9 October, and tickets go on sale on Friday.

The tour is to promote his highly-anticipated new album, Savage.

Numan’s influence has been recognised by some of the world’s greatest artists—from Prince to Lady Gaga, Jack White to Kanye West, Beck to Queens Of The Stone Age, and The Foo Fighters to Nine Inch Nails.

Many of them collaborated with Numan and covered or sampled tracks from his vast back catalogue.

Numan rose to prominence in the late 1970s, as lead singer of new wave group Tubeway Army, who had huge hits with songs such as Are 'Friends' Electric? and Cars.

He then had more success as a solo artist, enjoying No.1 albums with The Pleasure Principle and Telekon.

Although the hits dried up in the mid-1980s, Numan continued to make innovative music.

His most recent album, 2013's Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind), saw him return to the UK Top 20 Albums Chart and Billboard 200 for the first time in more than 30 years.

Latest album Savage sees him joining forces again with producer Ade Fenton, and over the past few months fans have been able to watch its progress via a Pledge Music campaign.